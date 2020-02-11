Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.83 Million

Analysts expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to post sales of $110.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.70 million and the highest is $114.38 million. Nevro reported sales of $107.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $386.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.82 million to $390.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.39 million to $442.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.42. 199,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74. Nevro has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $1,324,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,629. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 20.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nevro by 49.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Nevro by 181.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.