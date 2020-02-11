Zacks: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of CTRN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. 84,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,325. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $278.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,637.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

