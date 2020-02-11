Zacks: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned DermTech an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get DermTech alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. DermTech has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.