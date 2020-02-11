Zacks: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also assigned DermTech an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. DermTech has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $23.24.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
