Zacks: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned DermTech an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. DermTech has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

