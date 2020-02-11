Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

