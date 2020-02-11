Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Strong Sell

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 168,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

