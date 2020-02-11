Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

EPM stock remained flat at $$5.02 during trading on Tuesday. 116,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,836. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.