Zacks: Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.47.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

