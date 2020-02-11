Zacks: Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
SLCT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.47.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
