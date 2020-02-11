Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given $12.25 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VIOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Viomi Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 159,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 75,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,579. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $518.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

