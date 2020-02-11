Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Reaches $942,582.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Zap has a market capitalization of $942,582.00 and $73,390.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.05799306 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00056814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00128026 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

