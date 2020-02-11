Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort Sells 10,350 Shares

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 3rd, Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88.

Zayo Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zayo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after buying an additional 353,946 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Zayo Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth $3,390,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Zayo Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Zayo Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

