Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zayo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after acquiring an additional 353,946 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zayo Group by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,898 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,467,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 267.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 349,483 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of ZAYO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

