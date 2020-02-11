Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

ZBH opened at $158.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

