Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.32

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.32 and last traded at $143.13, with a volume of 202041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,124 shares of company stock worth $16,053,834. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

