$0.05 EPS Expected for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cott’s earnings. Cott reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cott.

A number of analysts recently commented on COT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE COT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cott by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cott by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cott by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cott by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

