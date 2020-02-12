$0.06 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 274,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.