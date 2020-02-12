$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SPTN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.90. 208,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,535. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $468.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 777.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

