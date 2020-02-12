$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fangdd Network Group’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fangdd Network Group.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of DUO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

