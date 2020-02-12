-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in XOMA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $25.17. 64,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,985. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. XOMA has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $28.85.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.