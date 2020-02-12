-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Analysts expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in XOMA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $25.17. 64,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,985. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. XOMA has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $28.85.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit