-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.49). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $417.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.10. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 278,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,872 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

