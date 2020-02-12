-$0.47 EPS Expected for Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE:VIR opened at $18.24 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,287,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

