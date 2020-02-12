$0.50 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 294,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

