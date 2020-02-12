-$0.68 EPS Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.47). InVitae posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InVitae.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 3,321,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,058. InVitae has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of InVitae by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of InVitae by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of InVitae by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

