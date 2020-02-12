$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.86. 2,612,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,467. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

