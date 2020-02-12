1,085 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in ASML by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cheuvreux cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.82. 19,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.44. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $175.57 and a one year high of $316.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

