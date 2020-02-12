12,400 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit