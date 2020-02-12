12,400 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

