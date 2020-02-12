1,495 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,262. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $165.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

