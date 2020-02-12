21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 926,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,328. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

