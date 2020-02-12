$258.72 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report $258.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.51 million to $258.92 million. eHealth posted sales of $134.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $463.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.96 million to $463.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $533.99 million, with estimates ranging from $477.38 million to $588.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.48. 497,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,723. eHealth has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 408.57 and a beta of 0.81.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in eHealth by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eHealth by 655.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,015 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 62.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $7,623,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.