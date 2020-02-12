2,999 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,977,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.47. 2,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,893. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

