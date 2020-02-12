32,797 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 605.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 149,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

UCTT opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $972.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,513.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

