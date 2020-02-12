350,000 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after buying an additional 1,774,591 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,824,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,784,000 after buying an additional 890,900 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,693,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,296,000 after buying an additional 368,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 30,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,262. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

