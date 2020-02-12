3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

