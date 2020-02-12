$407.10 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post $407.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.80 million to $417.40 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $173.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,153. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 558.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after buying an additional 538,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

