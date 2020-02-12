6,211 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

