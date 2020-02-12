6,453 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $217.46. 2,844,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

