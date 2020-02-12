7,621 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,293,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,075,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,644,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.14.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $492.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.70. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $499.88.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

