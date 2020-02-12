88,417 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,071,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.47. 144,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $155.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.