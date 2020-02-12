Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer Sells 1,120 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.