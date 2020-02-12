Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. 3,387,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

