Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.16% of Abbott Laboratories worth $6,389,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

ABT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,951. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

