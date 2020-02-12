Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.99. 1,785,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,691. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $156.74 and a twelve month high of $214.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

