Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0234 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 537.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $719,278.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,383.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.02606245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.04560456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00801910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00900794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00117642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00708722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

