Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.25

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 72609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
