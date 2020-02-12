Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.25

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 72609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

