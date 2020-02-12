Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

