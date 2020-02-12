Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,466,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,927,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 180.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

