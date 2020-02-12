AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

