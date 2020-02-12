AGCO Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

AGCO stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

