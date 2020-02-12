AGCO Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AGCO)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

AGCO stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Dividend History for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit