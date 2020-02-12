Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $513.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Agenus by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Agenus by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.