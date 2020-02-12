Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
AGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
AGEN opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $513.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.29.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
