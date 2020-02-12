AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 24.6% in January

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 3,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

