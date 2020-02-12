Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 522,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 134,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,673. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.30. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

